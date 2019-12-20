Governor Tony Evers to UW Regents: Expand presidential search committee

Gov. Tony Evers called on the UW Board of Regents to include students, faculty and staff on a search committee tasked with identifying the next University of Wisconsin System president.
His request, sent in a letter to UW Board of Regents President Drew Petersen Friday, builds on the calls from faculty, staff and students in recent weeks to expand the committee who will select System president Ray Cross' successor.
"I have always been a proponent of more shared governance, not less," Evers said in his letter, referring to a model common in academia where decisions are made in consultation with faculty, staff and students.
Petersen said earlier this month that he will not expand the committee. He broke decades of precedent last month when he appointed just nine people to the search committee — four Regents, one student Regent, one former Regent, two chancellors and a provost. In past searches, faculty and staff played a role in identifying the next leader.
Evers, who previously served on the board when he was superintendent of public instruction, said he was "disappointed" with Petersen's decision, calling it a "solution looking for a problem."
Petersen has defended his decision, saying the smaller committee will be agile in a competitive marketplace where at least two other university systems seek a new leader. He also said the committee will hold multiple listening sessions to get feedback.
Those explanations didn't add up to the governor.
"There is a concerning dissonance in the notion that the search committee may be both 'small' and 'nimble' while being representative of 'diverse interests,'" Evers wrote. "Moreover, hosting listening sessions and a promise to receive input without meaningful, active inclusion is insufficient."
The search committee chairman, Regent vice president Michael Grebe, met with provosts and senior student affairs officers, along with faculty, academic and university staff representatives over the past two weeks. The System debuted a website to submit public comments and held two video listening sessions Thursday. These opportunities were collectively "unprecedented" in seeking stakeholder feedback, System officials said.
Many people on the System's 13 campuses disagree. For example, faculty pointed out that they received little advance notice of the listening sessions held Thursday, which occurred in the middle of finals week, a busy grading time for professors.
The Regents expect to appoint the next president in late spring.
This story will be updated.