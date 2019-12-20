Governor Tony Evers to UW Regents: Expand presidential search committee

Gov. Tony Evers called on the UW Board of Regents to include students, faculty and staff on a search committee tasked with identifying the next University of Wisconsin System president.

His request, sent in a letter to UW Board of Regents President Drew Petersen Friday, builds on the calls from faculty, staff and students in recent weeks to expand the committee who will select System president Ray Cross' successor.

"I have always been a proponent of more shared governance, not less," Evers said in his letter, referring to a model common in academia where decisions are made in consultation with faculty, staff and students.

Petersen said earlier this month that he will not expand the committee. He broke decades of precedent last month when he appointed just nine people to the search committee — four Regents, one student Regent, one former Regent, two chancellors and a provost. In past searches, faculty and staff played a role in identifying the next leader.

Evers, who previously served on the board when he was superintendent of public instruction, said he was "disappointed" with Petersen's decision, calling it a "solution looking for a problem."

