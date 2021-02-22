Gov. Tony Evers wants $2.4 billion for state building projects, nearly half for UW System

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend about $2.4 billion over the next two years on state building projects, with about $1 billion of the proposed money going to the University of Wisconsin System.
The 2021-23 capital budget proposal released Monday would go toward projects in 31 of the state's 72 counties and leverage historic low bond rates, according to Evers' office. About $2 billion of Evers' request would come from state taxpayer-supported borrowing.
State agencies submitted about $2.9 billion in requests last fall to address a growing backlog of deferred maintenance in recent years.
Evers’ proposal must pass both the State Building Commission, which meets March 17, and the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, which is controlled by Republicans.
One of the Joint Finance Committee co-chairs, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said the Legislature's focus will be on funding necessary maintenance and repair projects.
"Sound budgeting over the past decade put us in a strong position last capital budget to make significant investments that stayed within our means," Born said in a statement. "While it won’t be at the levels the Governor has proposed, we will continue to reinvest in our state’s infrastructure to make sure our state continues to thrive."
Evers' request in the last budget biennium was $2.5 billion and the Legislature whittled the proposal down to about $1.7 billion, an amount still significantly more than what was passed under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. During his two terms in office, capital budgets ranged from about $850 million to $1.4 billion.
About $1 billion would go to the UW System, nearly 90% of which would be funded through new borrowing. That’s about $300 million less than what UW System officials requested last August.
The bulk of the money would go toward renovations, replacements and repairs to buildings constructed decades ago that are breaking down with increasing frequency and unpredictability. For example, a water main break on UW-Madison's campus last year caused “severe” flooding to two engineering buildings.
Evers' budget allocates $73 million for UW-Madison to replace, relocate and construct underground utilities work on Engineering Drive. System documents note that sewer piping along this thoroughfare is 60 to 80 years old, has limited capacity and led to local flooding.
Other UW-Madison projects include:
- $88 million for a new College of Letters and Science building that would consolidate academic programs from seven locations into one building and is part of a long-term plan to eventually demolish the Humanities Building
- $150 million for the first phase of an engineering building to replace the 82-year-old Computer Aided Engineering Center that will help the College of Engineering expand undergraduate enrollment and provide modern lab space
- A $26 million restoration of Music Hall, which was built in 1880
Evers' proposal also includes $163 million for a new state office building and parking garage in Milwaukee and plans to move the state historical society museum to a new location near the Capitol.
This story will be updated.
