Gov. Tony Evers wants $2.4 billion for state building projects, nearly half for UW System

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend about $2.4 billion over the next two years on state building projects, with about $1 billion of the proposed money going to the University of Wisconsin System.

The 2021-23 capital budget proposal released Monday would go toward projects in 31 of the state's 72 counties and leverage historic low bond rates, according to Evers' office. About $2 billion of Evers' request would come from state taxpayer-supported borrowing.

State agencies submitted about $2.9 billion in requests last fall to address a growing backlog of deferred maintenance in recent years.

Evers’ proposal must pass both the State Building Commission, which meets March 17, and the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, which is controlled by Republicans.

One of the Joint Finance Committee co-chairs, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said the Legislature's focus will be on funding necessary maintenance and repair projects.