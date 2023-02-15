Gov. Tony Evers' proposed 2023-25 budget would provide the University of Wisconsin System with a boost that still falls short of what it sought as it grapples with rising costs.
The spending plan calls for raising the university's base funding by $186.2 million over two years, a 7.5% increase over the current budget. The System had requested $262 million.
Included in that increase is $24.5 million for the System's Wisconsin Tuition Promise program in 2024, which covers tuition costs not otherwise covered by scholarships or grants for low-income students.
Other initiatives include: 5% pay raises for state and System employees the first year and 3% the second; $1 million to explore the feasibility of direct admissions to some System schools, whereby high school graduates wouldn’t need to apply for college admission but would be admitted automatically; and extending in-state tuition to students who are undocumented immigrants or citizens of a federally recognized tribe in Midwestern states.
People are also reading…
The proposed Wisconsin Tuition Promise funds would cover the second year of a program modeled after a similar program at UW-Madison called Bucky's Tuition Promise. The System plans to cover the first year's costs, anticipated at $13.8 million, with one-time funding.
"(Evers') state budget provides needed investment for the UW System to help fulfill its mission on behalf of the people of Wisconsin," System President Jay Rothman said in a statement Wednesday. "Funding the Wisconsin Tuition Promise is a game-changer, as it will develop talent that is needed in Wisconsin’s workforce."
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in response to Evers' proposal that the Republican-controlled Legislature plans to build its own version of the budget.
The increased funding for the System mirrors what Evers requested in his last two-year budget. In 2021, Evers asked for $190 million in additional funding over two years, nearly double what the System asked for. The Legislature responded with an $8.25 million increase, a fraction of the System's $96 million request.
The Wisconsin Technical College System would get an additional $32.9 million each year of the biennium under Evers’ proposal. It would be the largest increase in general aid ever given to the technical college system. The budget proposal also includes $3.5 million in grants for training skilled workers.
The System's biennial capital budget also calls for $2.5 billion in construction to aging System facilities. Of the System's nearly two dozen proposed construction proposals, eight are renovations, three are replacements and another six are demolitions. Smaller projects include elevator repairs, electrical system replacements and building exterior maintenance.
Evers' capital budget proposal is expected to be released next week.
"One of the surprises to me was the amount of deferred maintenance that has gone on," Rothman said in November. "We haven't been keeping up as well as one would hope we could. I think we've got to make the case for it."
No borrowing authority
Absent from Evers' proposal are any plans for giving the System borrowing authority, something UW-Madison leaders have pushed for for more than a decade. The System joined the call for borrowing authority after the COVID-19 pandemic cost System schools $318 million in lost revenue in 2020. Evers added the authority to his 2021-23 budget proposal, but the Republican-led Legislature stripped it from the final version.
The UW Board of Regents is not allowed to authorize borrowing on behalf of its universities, unlike peer institutions across the country.
Even though the System is not asking for the power in its 2023-25 budget request, UW-Madison has included it in its list of legislative priorities this session.
"Every time we do building renovations or construction, unless it's funded entirely by gifts or grants, we need to go through multiple layers of approval at the other end of State Street," UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in an address last week to the UW Board of Regents. "This system is costing us. It reduces our opportunities to improve our facilities and it adds delays that in turn lead to higher construction costs."
Deferred maintenance for UW-Madison facilities alone is expected to cost $2.1 billion. UW-Madison's top priority in the state budget is a new $335.7 million engineering building to address stagnant growth and significant space issues.
System spokesperson Ethan Schuh said leadership will continue to advocate for borrowing authority with legislators but intentionally detached it from the budget process.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.