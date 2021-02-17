Gov. Tony Evers' budget calls for borrowing authority, major spending boost for UW System

Evers’ proposal, however, supplies the System with about $50 million to offset revenue it would have received from tuition increases. Republicans have generally resisted that approach, sometimes referred to as “funding the freeze,” and instead encouraged the System to reduce expenses.

University leaders and supporters of the System, including Evers, have argued such a strategy isn’t sustainable and threatens educational quality.

“We can’t keep doing things the way we’ve always done them if we want to bounce back and (be) better than we were before this pandemic hit,” Evers said during his budget address. “That’s why our Badger Bounceback agenda is about investing in people, not prisons.”

Under Evers’ budget, by the end of the 2021-23 biennium, he said the state would spend more money on the System than the Department of Corrections. It would also help campuses recover from the financial crisis caused by COVID-19.