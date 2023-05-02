Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of three new members to the UW Board of Regents Tuesday, one of which has been filling a vacancy since February.
Joining the board will be former Kenosha County Executive and former state Assembly member Jim Kreuser, who will fill former Regent Scott Beightol's seat; UW-Green Bay mathematics and First Nations student Evan Brenkus, who will get a two-year seat as the traditional student seat; and Joan Prince, a former honorary U.N. ambassador and UW-Milwaukee vice chancellor of global inclusion and engagement, who was appointed to fulfill former Regent Tracey Klein's term.
Evers said in a statement the Regents serve a "significant role" in ensuring the University of Wisconsin System's remains a hub of innovation and a catalyst for the state's workforce.
“I know these folks don’t take lightly the responsibility of their role in supporting the UW System and making sure it continues to be the gem of our state, and I look forward to our work together to do just that," Evers said.
The 18-member Regent board is comprised of 16 members appointed by the governor, 14 of them for seven-year terms and two student members for two-year terms. The board also has two ex-officio members, the state superintendent and the Wisconsin Technical College System board president. With the new appointments, Evers, a Democrat, has now appointed 10 of the 14 seven-year seats, leaving four remaining appointees from former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's era.
Most of Evers' Regent appointees are serving unconfirmed. As of Tuesday, seven of the Regents who serve seven-year terms have no been confirmed by the state Senate; Brenkus' predecessor, UW-Stevens Point student Brianna Tucker, served her entire term without a confirmation.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.