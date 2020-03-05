Gov. Tony Evers appoints nonprofit leader, boxing legend to UW Board of Regents

Gov. Tony Evers appointed a Milwaukee nonprofit leader and amateur boxing legend to the board overseeing Wisconsin's public universities, Evers' office announced Thursday.

Héctor Colón, 47, will serve the rest of Gerald Whitburn's term on the UW Board of Regents, which lasts through May 2025. Whitburn resigned in late January.

"It’s really an honor to give back to an institution that played a major role in my life," he said in a brief interview Thursday. "It's a big system and, for me, I want to learn."

The Milwaukee native earned a bachelor's and master's degree in occupational therapy from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He is Puerto Rican and speaks fluent Spanish.

Colón is a former boxer. He won seven national titles and competed in the 1992 Olympic Trials before retiring in 1994 at age 20. He joined the USA Boxing board last year.

