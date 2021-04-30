Gov. Tony Evers appoints new UW Regents, securing control of board long led by GOP appointees

The shift in board control — which now includes nine members appointed by Evers and seven by Walker, along with the state superintendent and the Wisconsin Technical College System board president — may usher in a new era of culture and policies likely to be more warmly embraced by rank-and-file employees.

The Regents vote on its leadership each June. Historically, the president serves two years and the vice president is then unanimously promoted to the position. But several board members acknowledged in a meeting earlier this month that may not be the case this summer.

Potentially at stake is the power to select who serves on the System's next presidential search committee.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson took the helm last July after a search concluded with the sole finalist withdrawing from consideration because of unspecified "process issues." The search committee, appointed by Regent president Drew Petersen, included four Regents, two former Regents, two chancellors and one provost, but no faculty or staff in a break with tradition that angered many.