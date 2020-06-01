Gov. Tony Evers appoints new members to UW Board of Regents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Madison attorney who often represents sexual assault victims, the CEO of a Milwaukee startup and a UW-Whitewater student joined the state's board overseeing public universities, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

Evers appointed Amy Bogost, Kyle Weatherly and Corey Saffold to the UW Board of Regents, an 18-member board that passes policies and rules for University of Wisconsin System campuses.

One of the most consequential votes for these new members will come early in their terms. A search committee met Friday to select finalists and the board is expected to decide on System President Ray Cross' successor in the coming weeks.

The appointments come nearly a month after May 2, when the terms began under state law. Because Evers hadn't made appointments by that date, two outgoing regents whose terms expired May 1 participated in a May 7 meeting where they voted on several topics, including the approval of several multi-million dollar contracts.

The UW System maintains that regents whose terms have expired can "hold over" until the governor appoints a replacement, a longstanding legal position that System spokesman Mark Pitsch said is consistent with how other state boards and previous regent transitions have operated.

