Gov. Tony Evers appoints new members to UW Board of Regents

A Madison attorney who often represents sexual assault victims, the CEO of a Milwaukee startup and a UW-Whitewater student joined the state's board overseeing public universities, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.
Evers appointed Amy Bogost, Kyle Weatherly and Corey Saffold to the UW Board of Regents, an 18-member board that passes policies and rules for University of Wisconsin System campuses.
One of the most consequential votes for these new members will come early in their terms. A search committee met Friday to select finalists and the board is expected to decide on System President Ray Cross' successor in the coming weeks.
The appointments come nearly a month after May 2, when the terms began under state law. Because Evers hadn't made appointments by that date, two outgoing regents whose terms expired May 1 participated in a May 7 meeting where they voted on several topics, including the approval of several multi-million dollar contracts.
The UW System maintains that regents whose terms have expired can "hold over" until the governor appoints a replacement, a longstanding legal position that System spokesman Mark Pitsch said is consistent with how other state boards and previous regent transitions have operated.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff did not respond to questions asking why there was a delay in the regent appointments and whether the governor agreed with the System's reasoning for regents voting after their terms expired.
The new appointees replace Jason Plante, Janice Mueller and Torrey Tiedeman. Plante and Tiedeman participated in the meeting; Mueller did not.
Bogost runs a law firm located on the Capitol Square and has expertise in Title IX, the federal gender-equity law.
For example, she is representing Dasia Banks, a Madison high school student suing her former school district for allegedly violating federal laws intended to protect students from racial discrimination, sexual assault and harassment. She also represented the female accusers of Quintez Cephus, a former Badgers football player who a Dane County jury acquitted of sexual assault last summer.
Bogost earned her bachelor's degree from UW-Madison and her law degree from Chicago Kent College of Law. She has taught at UW Law School's National Tribal Trial College and started free training for attorneys to work with victims of sexual assault.
Campaign finance records show Bogost did not make a contribution to Evers' gubernatorial campaign, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
Those records also show Weatherly contributed a little more than $22,000 to Evers and others in the Democratic Party in 2018 and 2019.
Weatherly co-founded Frontdesk, one of the largest and fastest-growing home-sharing companies in the U.S., according to the governor's office. The Milwaukee company offers short-term apartment rentals for business and vacation travelers. He graduated with a master's degree in public management from UW-Madison.
Saffold holds the non-traditional student seat on the board. He studies criminology at UW-Whitewater and also works as a security coordinator in the Verona Area School District.
Bogost's and Weatherly's terms last seven years through 2027. Saffold's term ends in May 2022.
The appointments are effective immediately but still subject to Senate confirmation.
This story will be updated.
