Gov. Tony Evers appoints Democratic donor to UW Board of Regents

Miller started his career as a congressional staffer in Wisconsin's 4th District and in 2008 moved on to Miller St. Nazianz Inc., his family's farm equipment manufacturing business, where he worked his way up to president and CEO of the company. Miller sold the company to its largest customer in 2014.

In 2015, Miller founded venture capital fund Arenberg Holdings to invest in early stage companies, especially ones located in the Midwest, according to the company website.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I could have gone anywhere after selling the company, but I decided I wanted to stay and build more in Wisconsin," Miller told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a 2017 story about the city's start-up scene for young investors.

Miller earned a bachelor's degree from Marquette University, a master's from Georgetown University and a law degree from UW Law School. He serves on the law school's Board of Visitors and previously served on the Democratic National Committee host committee board.

UW Board of Regents president Drew Petersen said he looked forward to working with him on the challenges ahead.