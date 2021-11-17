GOP leaders wants answers on UW-Madison training that references critical race theory

Two top state Republicans are demanding answers from UW-Madison about a mandatory training on sexual violence prevention for graduate students that includes references to privilege, identity and critical race theory.
In a letter sent Tuesday to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said it was "unacceptable" and "appalling" to mandate a training that "instills the university’s negative opinion of white students and the idea that students should feel guilty simply because of their race."
Gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who graduated from UW-Madison in 1997, first drew attention to the training in a video posted on her Facebook page last month, arguing that it was the latest example of public universities supported by taxpayer dollars indoctrinating students to their liberal beliefs.
Critical race theory is a decades-old academic framework that can be used to understand how systemic racism prevails through laws and institutions. Conservatives have seized on it recently to galvanize their base and drive school board recalls.
How race and its role in America's history is taught in schools will likely be a major campaign issue in the 2022 midterms. Kleefisch said banning critical race theory was among her top priorities when she announced her campaign for governor earlier this fall.
The UW-Madison training under scrutiny is called "Graduate and Professional Students Preventing and Responding to Sexual and Relationship Violence," a two-hour educational webinar that university spokesperson John Lucas said includes "a brief reference" to critical race theory that is supported by academic research and noted in the citations.
A university website notes that the program is designed to promote the health and safety of the campus community by increasing students' understanding of the dynamics of sexual assault, sexual harassment, dating and domestic violence, and stalking. It also teaches students safe and effective prevention strategies, shares campus and community resources and includes information on reporting options.
But there is also a section exploring how power and privilege shape who is most likely to experience gender-based violence that Vos and Kleefisch see as heavy-handed instruction.
UW-Madison officials declined to share a copy of the course material. But Vos and Kleefisch, along with conservative- and liberal-leaning media outlets, have cited some examples:
- One training slide states that privilege feeds institutional power that, combined with prejudice, can create harmful systems such as racism, Islamophobia, antisemitism and xenophobia. "People in dominant groups use their institutional power to control people in marginalized groups," the slide says.
- The same slide notes that critical race theory and critical race feminism can help students understand “how a regime of white supremacy and its subordination of people of color have been created and maintained in America."
- Another slide labels whites, Christians, men, native English speakers and citizens as privileged groups.
"Then they make you take a quiz showing that you know this to be true," Kleefisch said in the video, wearing a red Wisconsin sweatshirt.
Students cannot enroll in courses for the following semester unless they complete the training or receive an exemption from it, Lucas said on Wednesday. No final scores are recorded, but graduate students need to select the correct answers in each module to progress through the training.
University Health Services Violence Prevention developed the webinar in response to a 2016 survey conducted by the American Association of Universities, a national higher education organization of which UW-Madison is a member. The survey findings relevant to UW-Madison found that graduate students were not well informed about campus policies and resources for sexual misconduct.
The reference to critical race theory has been included in the training since it went live in 2017, Lucas said.
"Offering a webinar like this is an important part of the university’s sexual violence prevention efforts," he said. "We will continue to review the webinar, as we do with all of our programs, and make any appropriate changes for Spring 2022."
He directed graduate students with questions or concerns to University Health Services Violence Prevention.
