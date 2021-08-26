 Skip to main content
GOP leader doesn't support suing UW System over control of COVID-19 policies
The second-highest ranking member of the state Assembly said Thursday he does not support suing the University of Wisconsin System to control campuses' COVID-19 policies, an idea pitched by a fellow Republican earlier this week to legislative leaders.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said he appreciated interim System President Tommy Thompson's efforts to keep campuses open without mandating vaccines.

"As students look to return to class for the first time in months, a lawsuit from the legislature would only add more confusion during an already stressful time," Steineke tweeted. "We’ll continue to monitor the decisions made by System, and stand ready to respond if future actions warrant it."

Adam Gibbs, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said there will be a caucus discussion before a decision is made on whether to sue the System. A representative for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, didn't respond Thursday to a message seeking comment.

The threat of legal action came from Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who co-chairs a rules committee that on a party line vote earlier this month approved requiring any System COVID-19 policies be submitted to them for approval by Sept. 2.

Nass reiterated on Thursday that he believes the System has no authority to mandate COVID-19 measures, such as masking, testing or vaccines.

Thompson earlier this week came out against that idea, saying he would not cede authority by submitting policies to the committee for approval. He expressed confidence in the System's stance if the case made its way to court and said it'd be a "big mistake" for the Legislature to sue.

"We got case law going back to 1895 that shows we have the authority to run our buildings and of course to protect our students and our employees," Thompson said in a Thursday interview with Wispolitics.com. "If we have to pass every rule by the Legislature, then the Legislature's going to run the university. I don't think they want to do that. I think they want me to do it and take all the criticism, which I take."

