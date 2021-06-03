GOP introduces bills banning critical race theory in K-12 schools, on UW campuses

A series of Republican-backed bills would ban public schools, universities and technical colleges from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

The draft bills introduced Thursday would prevent the University of Wisconsin System campuses, state technical colleges, public K-12 schools and independent charter schools from teaching "critical race theory," which argues that racism is baked into social structures and policies.

The academic concept has made headlines in recent months as Republicans across the country have introduced bills banning schools from teaching what they consider to be divisive concepts about race and sex. At least 16 states are considering such bills or have signed them into law.

Among the bills' sponsors are Sen. André Jacque, R-DePere; Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger; and Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego. They said they introduced the bills "at the request of the hundreds of parents who have talked to us in our districts about the growing concern of the materials being taught to their children in their primary and secondary schools."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would likely veto the bills if they reach his desk though a spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.