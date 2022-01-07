GOP hasn’t confirmed most of Gov. Tony Evers' picks to UW Regents, tech college board

Board President Rodney Pasch, who was appointed by Walker, said he had no opinion on whether the appointees whose terms have expired should step down and he is instead focused on supporting the technical colleges' mission. Asked if he would step down when his term expires in 2023, he said that's quite a while from now and he'd think about it when the time arrives.

UW Regents

Seven of Evers' nine appointees to the 18-member board are unconfirmed, including four that have been serving unconfirmed for more than 20 months, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau.

Roth declined to specify which appointees he supported or opposed offering confirmation to but noted his disappointment in the Regents' recent decision to increase the salary ranges for top University of Wisconsin System administrators by as much as 32%.

"It’s not lost on the Legislature that this is one of the first big acts by the Evers Board of Regents," he said in an interview. "I think I can get there on some (appointees) and not on others."