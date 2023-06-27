Washington County officials who hope to keep their college campus open have gotten a boost from the Legislature’s budget-writing committee.

Republican lawmakers have earmarked more than $3 million to help Washington County jumpstart a merged community college pilot program. The county is trying to preserve access to college in West Bend amid steep enrollment declines at UW-Milwaukee’s Washington County campus.

The state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee voted June 22 to set aside $3.35 million for a pilot program that would merge the resources of UW-Milwaukee at Washington County and Moraine Park Technical College, both of which have campuses in West Bend.

The funding, added to the budget at the request of Washington County leaders, is contingent on the University of Wisconsin System proposing to end the Washington County campus in its current form.

The state allocation would fund roughly the equivalent of one year of operations at the Washington County campus, with county tax dollars and private donations picking up the rest with two additional transition years anticipated.

The deal isn’t final yet: The full Legislature still needs to approve the budget, which Gov. Tony Evers has threatened to veto because it cuts UW System funding.

County, technical college and UW System leaders also would have to agree on the details of the pilot program. If they don’t, or if the Joint Finance Committee doesn’t like their plan, any reserved funds would go back into the state’s general revenue account.

“I think everybody is interested in a collaborative solution, where especially the kids (and) the businesses in the community can come out as winners and hopefully every one of the institutions, including the county, are in a better position because of it,” Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann said.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors proactively voted to take the county’s higher education destiny into its own hands last fall, just weeks before UW-Platteville Richland was announced as the System’s first casualty of low enrollment.

Enrollment at UW-Milwaukee Washington County has fallen 70% since 2010, when it had 1,117 students. It now has 332.

An eight-person workgroup convened by UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone to consider options for the West Bend branch campus is expected to bring forward budget-neutral options by September.

But it’s unclear what, if any, role the System or UW-Milwaukee would play in the new community college concept, outside of presenting the plan.

For now, no immediate changes will be made to the Washington County campus and classes will be held as scheduled, a UW-Milwaukee spokesperson said.

“We did not request this motion and would want to learn more about the intent and process,” System spokesperson Ethan Schuh said. “We do not have a timeline, and there are too many unknowns at this time for us to speak to the motion.”

Moraine Park Technical College plans to follow the System and the county’s lead in developing the pilot and is waiting on Evers’ final decisions before beginning any conversations, President Bonnie Baerwald said in a statement.

“If it fits into our mission and budget, we will do what we can to ensure learners in the greater Washington County area have access to affordable higher education opportunities for various careers or transfer degrees,” she said.

State Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, said he believes leaders could work together toward a “mutually beneficial” solution.

“We allocated the money in the JFC supplemental account to ensure that it would not be spent unless there was a plan upon which all parties could agree to close the campus,” Stroebel said. “I think there is a great opportunity for a creative solution at UW-WC, but the Joint Finance Committee will closely review any proposed plan before releasing the funds.”

