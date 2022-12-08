Good vibes: UW-Madison hip hop class builds bridges through dance

The first time UW-Madison senior Manola Inthavong enrolled in a foundations of hip hop class, she dropped it.

Now she's signing up for the fourth time.

Inthavong, who is studying economics and international studies, had never taken a dance class in her entire life. The closest thing she'd ever come was high school marching band.

"I was very insecure, very nervous about it because I thought if I messed up, then people would judge me for it," she said. "I felt like I was going to be the worst one in the room."

But a dance major friend convinced Inthavong to re-enroll in the class.

She's now taken the class three semesters in a row — and is planning to spend her Friday mornings in the class again this spring.

The class, Devising Collaborative Performance Through Hip Hop Arts, teaches students the foundations of hip hop and its history.

Taught by Ariel (AJ) Juarez, the class allows students to work on the building blocks of the dance style, such as house, which is a freestyle dance method that evolved from the underground music scenes in Chicago and New York City, and popping, which involves creating a jerking effect by contracting and relaxing one's muscles.

Students perform a free showcase at the end of the semester, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the performance space in Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Ave. The public is welcome to attend.

Juarez is an Argentina native who started dancing when he was 14 and is classically trained in other dance styles, such as ballroom and contemporary ballet.

He teaches students through drills and repetition, which he said is the key to becoming comfortable with the dance style.

Students start first without music, as Juarez coaches them through the moves both in small groups and as a class. He'll step in and demonstrate if he senses something's amiss with the routine, and then he'll run a drill again before jogging across the dance studio in Lathrop Hall to blast music over the speakers.

Juarez and his students work on the dances in chunks at a time and only run through the entire dance when they've mastered it all. Some students naturally gravitate toward the front of the group and lead the dance, while others stay in the background.

But when it's time for the small group dances, the spotlight doesn't discriminate. Those who are more reserved are brought to the forefront, and their classmates cheer them on as Juarez jumps in to lead.

"This class is all about personal progress," Juarez said. "Some people are fast learners, some people (are a) little slow, but that's the beautiful (thing about) being human ... we're all different."

Hip hop dance is a way to build community, Juarez said. Through his class and the studio he owns on Madison's Near East Side, Barrio Dance, he tries to bridge the studio dancers and the street dancers.

It's about creating a place where people can fill one another with energy and good vibes, he said.

"I see them in the morning come (in) slow, but then you see them halfway (through class), they're smiling, they're sweating, they're working," he said. "My class is more than just move, it's just about connecting with people and making an impact to that person that we don't know what they're going through."

For Inthavong, the hip hop foundations class has built her confidence more each time. She now wishes she had taken it sooner in her college career and not let fear of failure hold her back.

"Learning how to dance, it's very similar to learning a new language in that you have to be comfortable with being bad and messing up, and being vulnerable in front of other people," she said. "I'll probably never stop dancing ... I feel like it's just so valuable."