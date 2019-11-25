Within days of the announcement that UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone would step down at the end of the 2018-19 school year, PBS Wisconsin producers approached him with the idea to follow him around his 50th and final year on campus and create a documentary.
“My initial reaction was: Why?” Leckrone said. “I’m a band director, and I enjoy what I do. But when I come home, I still carry out the garbage. So some may see me as a celebrity, but it’s a little bit overwhelming. You don’t feel like you’ve done anything that unusual.”
PBS Wisconsin producer Holly De Ruyter said most people don’t realize how humble Leckrone is and how introspective he becomes off stage. The documentary aims to acquaint people with less familiar aspects of his personality and history.
“Everyone knows Mike Leckrone,” she said. “There’s a lot of things written about him. But he had more to share about his story. That was part of the challenge in this piece is looking for stories people don’t know.”
“Mike Leckrone: Wisconsin’s Showman” will premiere at 7 p.m. Tuesday on PBS Wisconsin. The hour-long program will stream live on pbswisconsin.org and also be available for on-demand viewing shortly after broadcast.
UW Band alumni and Badgers fans will enjoy the program, but so will anyone looking for a good human interest story or slice of Wisconsin culture, De Ruyter said.
“It’s challenging to think of someone as interesting as Mike to be the subject of a documentary,” said De Ruyter, who has spent about a dozen years working on documentaries.
The film covers Leckrone’s 83-year life, not just the 50-year chapter spent in Madison. His daughters selected family photo albums and shots from his early days in Indiana.
Leckrone shares how he was able to play in both high school basketball games and during the band’s halftime show (it involves a special costume made by his mother). He said he learned the value of hard work from his grandfather and passed along some of his sayings to band students.
When dressing in his game-day gear, UW marching band director Mike Leckrone says he is "terribly ritualistic," but not superstitious. For decades, he has worn the same black tie, a tie clip from his wife and red-and-white suspenders, a gift from Elroy Hirsch, the first athletic director Leckrone worked under.
UW marching band director Mike Leckrone greets fans while riding into a pre-game celebration at Union South before his second-to-last home football game in a 50-year career. The longest-serving marching band director in the history of the Big 10, Leckrone will lead the band for the last time at Camp Randall on Saturday.
Archival footage of Leckrone’s early days leading the band helped producers tell his full story.
Band alumni Gary Ciepluch told PBS Wisconsin about those freezing cold rehearsal days when Leckrone told him and others that everything is a state of mind.
“If you want to feel cold, feel cold; I’m not cold,” Ciepluch remembered Leckrone telling students. “He’d get these young kids believing we could do anything.”
Sentimentality aside, there are lighthearted scenes as well. Producers asked Leckrone to share something people don’t know about him, and De Ruyter said a twinkle formed in his eye.
Leckrone divulged a secret about the band that he has held for decades, something not even his children knew about him until they watched a preview of the documentary with their dad earlier this year.
“I’m both amused and a little embarrassed,” Leckrone said of both his secret and the decision to finally reveal it after all these years. “It was one of those things where I said ‘Should I have done that?’ Well, it’s done now, and I can’t do much about it.”
The documentary also includes an interview with UW athletic director Barry Alvarez, who in 1990 inherited a Badgers football team that hadn’t won in years. He remembers traveling around the state in his early coaching days trying to sell the program, and people kept talking up the importance of the UW Marching Band.
“I didn’t want to talk about the band,” Alvarez remembers thinking in his head at the time. “I’m the football coach. Finally someone said to me, ‘I hope you build a football program that the band can be proud of.’ That sent a strong message to me.”