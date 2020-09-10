‘Frustrated and overwhelmed’: Quarantined UW-Madison students weigh being 'stuck,' going home

Flynn said she feels like she's "gonna go insane" being stuck inside. Sorenson said she was worried about her mental health because she's a very social person.

"If I get sick of this I might end up leaving," Sorenson said.

'A little unclear'

As of Thursday evening, students were confused about what quarantine would look like and how it would be enforced.

Students didn't know if they were supposed to stay in their rooms or if they could move about the dorm.

They also weren't sure how the university planned to keep them inside. Sorenson joked that she could have just walked to State Street for lunch instead of waiting in line outside for dorm food.

"The instructions are a little unclear of what we’re supposed to be doing," Unger said.

Thursday evening the university changed its original quarantine rules so that Witte and Sellery residents can leave their dorms to get carry-out from Gordon Avenue Market, McGlone said. Other residents will not be allowed to use that dining hall.