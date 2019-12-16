Front Page podcast: Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer on UW-Madison 'toxic lab' series

Have you ever wondered about the story behind the stories you read every day in the Wisconsin State Journal?

Front Page, the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories, has just what you need.

In our new podcast series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.

On the first episode, higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer dives deep into the reporting process behind her stories on a toxic engineering lab at UW-Madison where doctoral student John Brady worked before he died by suicide in 2016.

Visit go.madison.com/frontpage to hear a new episode of Front Page every Monday, or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or Spotify.

