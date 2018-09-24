The number of freshmen admitted to UW-Madison this fall is the largest in the 170-year history of Wisconsin's flagship university.
UW-Madison welcomed 6,862 freshmen, or first-year students, up 3.8 percent from last year's 6,610 freshmen.
The university conducts an official census on the 10th day of classes.
The record number of freshmen was selected from a record 42,741 applicants, up over 7,000 from 2017.
Students of color admitted to UW-Madison in the freshmen class also set an all-time high with 748 underrepresented students in the class, up from 715 last year.
Underrepresented students include those who identify themselves as African-American, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian or Southeast Asian-American.
"We are very happy with what this talented freshmen class says about our teaching and research reputation both at home and abroad," said Steve Hahn, vice provost for enrollment management, in a university news release on Monday.
Total enrollment at UW-Madison grew to 44,413, up from 43,820 last year.
Undergraduate enrollment increase to 30,361 from 29,931 a year ago. The 2018 enrollment is the largest since 1986.
The university committed itself to Wisconsin families three years ago, saying each incoming freshmen class would include at least 3,600 Wisconsin residents. This year's class has 3,659.
The freshmen class includes students from 43 countries outside the U.S., 71 of Wisconsin's 72 counties and 47 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.