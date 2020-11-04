Free federal 'surge' testing coming to Wisconsin through UW campuses

The federal government is setting up temporary surge testing sites across Wisconsin as the state continues to report some of the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in the country.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing the state with 250,000 rapid COVID-19 tests that deliver results within 15 minutes.

Testing sites will be set up at every University of Wisconsin System campus, including two-year campuses that are often located in more rural areas of the state. Most sites are scheduled to open up next week.

“We’re trying to get those individuals that are really superspreaders, those individuals that don’t show any symptoms whatsoever," interim System president Tommy Thompson said in a Wednesday news conference.

Thompson, a former U.S. Department of Health Services secretary, said the additional tests will help universities encourage students who live off-campus to get tested. The tests may also help limit the spread of the virus as Thanksgiving approaches because students can get tested before and after traveling home for the holiday.

