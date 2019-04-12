Foxconn Technology Group announced Friday it will soon buy a Downtown Madison property that will serve as one of the company's statewide "innovation centers" and link the Taiwanese electronics firm to UW-Madison.
Alan Yeung, Foxconn’s director of U.S. strategic initiatives, said it will purchase a six-story office building at 1 W. Main St. on the Capitol square. BMO Harris Bank owns the building and city records value the property at about $5 million.
BMO Financial Group U.S. CEO David Casper said the bank's roughly 100 employees will remain in the building and lease space from Foxconn, who is rebranding the building "Foxconn Place Madison."
Yeung declined to say how much the deal cost and how many floors Foxconn employees would occupy because the project was still in the planning stage. He said employees would move into the building in the third or fourth quarter of this year.
Asked when the deal would close, Casper said it was "imminent."
Yeung assured those in attendance at Monona Terrace that the Madison building will not be empty, eliciting nervous laughter from the crowd.
The announcement comes days after a news story published by The Verge raised questions on the progress of other “innovation centers” scattered across the state, finding some centers had stalled or contracts pulled.
Yeung said the article had "a lot of inaccuracies," the the buildings are not empty and that the company would issue a correction soon. He discouraged people, such as reporters, from "climbing trees" to determine building occupancy.
"We do have a plan and we actually will make sure the building is adequate and well-equipped before we move people in," he said.
The 1 W. Main St. property deal was reported on last month when a limited liability company registered with the state in February using Foxconn's Milwaukee headquarters address. Representatives from neither BMO nor Foxconn confirmed a pending deal at the time.
Asked for an estimate on the number of employees working in the building, Yeung said "sizeable," though details are being finalized and depend on how much Foxconn can engage with UW-Madison faculty, staff and students, as well as other technical colleges and entreprenuers in the area.
UW-Madison and Foxconn announced a collaboration last summer that Chancellor Rebecca Blank called "the largest research partnership in the university’s history." The company intends to invest $100 million in engineering and innovation research at UW-Madison, if the university raises the same amount in donations, to help fund a new building for the College of Engineering.
Their agreement also called for the establishment of an off-campus presence in the city. Foxconn Place Madison will serve as this facility and also link the university to the Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology, or FIRST, a Racine research facility that the university is jointly securing funding for with Foxconn.
FIRST aims to open by 2020 with a minimum of 100 researchers, some of whom may be paid by the university, according to the university's agreement with Foxconn.
Foxconn is the world’s leading electronics manufacturer and supplies products to Apple, Google and Amazon. Wisconsin offered the company $3.3 billion in tax incentives to establish a factory in Racine County.
When coupled with municipalities’ incentives, the total cost for taxpayers could reach $4.5 billion, the largest tax break offered to a foreign company in U.S. history.