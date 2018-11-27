Foxconn Technology Group received 325 submissions from students, faculty and staff from Wisconsin colleges and universities for the first round of its “Smart Cities-Smart Futures” competition, according to a company announcement.
Applicants submitted ideas from Oct. 1-31 for technology that will enhance quality of life, improve working environments, expand transportation networks and living spaces, inspire creative city planning, and promote sustainable energy solutions.
A panel of judges will evaluate submissions and announce up to 100 winners on or before Dec. 11. Each winner receives a $500 cash prize and moves on to the second round of the competition, which runs from mid-December through January 2019.
Individuals and teams will receive financial incentives and in-kind technical support from Foxconn to bring their projects to fruition. Over the next three years, the company projects providing up to $1 million in awards to the “Smart Cities-Smart Futures” initiative.
Foxconn partnered with the University of Wisconsin System, the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and the Wisconsin Technical College System. The competition is also supported by the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the Wisconsin Technology Council, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the WiSys Technology Foundation, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and the UW-Milwaukee Research Foundation.
Foxconn will build a $10 billion manufacturing and research plant near Racine by using the largest tax break any state has offered a foreign company in U.S. history.
The Taiwanese company announced over the summer a study abroad program for UW-Milwaukee engineering students. It also announced an up to $100 million matching gift to UW-Madison that will help fund a new building for the university's College of Engineering.