Former UW-Oshkosh administrators fined in felony misconduct case

University of Wisconsin System officials say money from private foundations that support UW schools should only move from the foundation to the university, not the other way around.

The UW Board of Regents sued Wells and Sonnleitner in Dane County Circuit Court over the administrators' signed "comfort letters" assuring lenders that UW-Oshkosh would cover debt from several building projects if the foundation could not. Officials have said the two acted without the knowledge of UW leaders.

Wells and Sonnleitner have disputed this in court filings, saying their decisions were done as part of their job duties and with the knowledge of the board. They have also said the System did not have in place a clear and concise set of rules, best practices and guidelines for universities and foundations that were applicable to UW-Oshkosh or known to Wells.

The civil lawsuit has been on hold because of the criminal proceeding, according to court records.

The foundation ultimately defaulted on the loans and filed for bankruptcy, sparking a legal battle to determine who was on the hook to pay for the foundation's building projects.

The Regents reached a deal with the foundation and banks just before Christmas in 2018.