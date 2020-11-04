Former UW-Madison chancellor Donna Shalala loses re-election bid in Florida

Former UW-Madison Chancellor Donna Shalala narrowly lost her bid for re-election Tuesday evening in a Florida U.S. House upset race for Democrats.

Shalala was elected in 2018 to represent Florida's 27th congressional district, which includes several affluent communities in the Miami area and is majority Latino. She was favored to win re-election.

Republican Maria Salazar, a Cuban-American former broadcast journalist, defeated Shalala by tying her to more liberal politicians in the party, such as Bernie Sanders, and criticizing her for failing to disclose stock trades while in office, the Miami Herald reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It has been a great honor to represent the people of Miami-Dade,” Shalala said in a statement. “I have fought for issues that matter most to our families, from access to affordable healthcare, to tackling climate change, to justice for all and a better future for our children.”

Shalala served as UW-Madison chancellor from 1988 to 1993. She also led the University of Miami and served as secretary of health and human services in the Clinton administration.