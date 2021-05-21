Former UW chancellor paid $135,000 to work on 'community building,' new degree program

The University of Wisconsin System paid a former chancellor $135,000 for "community building and outreach" in north central Wisconsin through a contract that lacked specifics on what work must be accomplished.

Bob Meyer, who retired as chancellor of UW-Stout in August 2019, worked as a System consultant from late 2019 through March 2021, according to a contract obtained under the state's public records law. Former System president Ray Cross hired him at 40% of his chancellor pay, or about $8,445 monthly.

While the contract is light on details, Meyer said he oversaw development of a new academic program that involves two UW campuses and a technical college.

The majority of Meyer's contract was in place during the pandemic, which hit UW campuses hard, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses, thousands of furloughed employees and an untold number of layoffs, including at both Stout and System.

The project arose because of Wausau's shortage of manufacturing employees, Meyer said. Through a new program that may launch as soon as this fall, students will take courses from UW-Stout, Northcentral Technical College and UW-Stevens Point, which oversees the UW-Stevens Point at Wausau branch campus, and eventually earn a manufacturing engineering degree from Stout, located in Menomonie.