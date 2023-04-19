Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr., the first African American to hold that role, will be this year's UW-Madison spring commencement speaker.

Also a Badger dad — Holder's daughter, Brooke, graduated with a bachelor's degree in 2020 — Holder will give the keynote address at the May 13 commencement ceremony held at Camp Randall.

Commencement speakers are chosen by the senior class in consultation with the Chancellor's Office. Holder was chosen as senior class officers were drawn to his leadership and legacy of advocating for civil rights, Liam McLean, senior class president, said in a statement.

“Holder is a trailblazer whose drive for excellence and humanity as a public servant aligns perfectly with our values as a university to shape a better world than the one we found," McLean said. "We are thrilled that he accepted our invitation to address the UW–Madison Class of 2023.”

This will be Holder's second keynote at UW-Madison — in 2016, he spoke during the UW Law School hooding ceremony.

Other commencement speakers in recent years include Midwestern "cultural ambassador" and comedian Charlie Berens, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and NFL star and former Badger football player J.J. Watt.

Holder served as the U.S. Attorney General in former President Barack Obama's administration from 2009 to 2015 and briefly served in the role as the acting Attorney General for the first few weeks of former President George W. Bush's first term. Holder served as the deputy attorney general and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia under former President Bill Clinton and was a judge appointed by former President Ronald Reagan.

Holder, a graduate of Columbia College and Columbia Law School, has earned the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award from the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in a statement that it will be an honor to host Holder at Camp Randall.

“He is an accomplished attorney and internationally recognized leader with an impressive history of public service," Mnookin said. "I know his charge to our graduates will be thought-provoking and inspiring.”

The May 13 commencement ceremony will confer degrees for bachelor's, master's and law students. The noon ceremony also will feature McLean as the student commencement speaker, who will attend UW Law School this fall.