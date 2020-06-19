Former governor Tommy Thompson named interim UW System president

Thompson will serve until a new president is hired and steer the System's 26 campuses through an unprecedented chapter: Universities are attempting to safely reopen this fall amid a pandemic, they face increasing financial losses related to COVID-19 and they are nearing the next round of state budget negotiations in which many expect the coronavirus-rocked economy to bring more cuts to campuses.

The board doesn't plan to start a new search for at least a year, according to Friday's announcement. Cross officially leaves office June 30 but will stay on as a consultant for 90 days to assist in the transition.

“The University of Wisconsin System is the state’s most valuable asset, and I will be its biggest advocate and its toughest evaluator,” Thompson said in a statement. “No other institution in the state can do more to improve lives, communities, and Wisconsin’s economy.”

A spokesperson for Thompson said he was not available for an interview Friday.