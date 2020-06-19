Former governor Tommy Thompson named interim UW System president

Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson will serve as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System starting July 1, the UW Board of Regents announced Friday.
The appointment comes after a search that identified a single finalist, University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen, who dropped out last week amid mounting opposition from faculty, staff and students to both Johnsen's candidacy and the search process itself.
Thompson, 78, will take the reins from Ray Cross, who has led Wisconsin's public university system since 2014 and announced his retirement last fall.
Thompson will serve until a new president is hired and steer the System's 26 campuses through an unprecedented chapter: Universities are attempting to safely reopen this fall amid a pandemic, they face increasing financial losses related to COVID-19 and they are nearing the next round of state budget negotiations in which many expect the coronavirus-rocked economy to bring more cuts to campuses.
The board doesn't plan to start a new search for at least a year, according to Friday's announcement. Cross officially leaves office June 30 but will stay on as a consultant for 90 days to assist in the transition.
“The University of Wisconsin System is the state’s most valuable asset, and I will be its biggest advocate and its toughest evaluator,” Thompson said in a statement. “No other institution in the state can do more to improve lives, communities, and Wisconsin’s economy.”
A spokesperson for Thompson said he was not available for an interview Friday.
The Regents met behind closed doors Thursday afternoon for nearly two hours to consider candidates for interim president and did not publicly vote on or discuss candidates. Regent President Drew Petersen has authority under board policy to name an interim president on his own, though Petersen said Thomson had "uniform support" from the board, according to the announcement.
“Governor Thompson is a statesman who offers the kind of leadership the UW System needs right now,” Petersen said in a statement. “I have witnessed his collaborative yet direct leadership style. He is perfectly suited to serve as interim president.”
Several Republicans praised the board's selection of Thompson. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said he couldn't be happier.
"Governor Thompson has always been one of the University of Wisconsin System's strongest advocates," he said in a statement. "As we face unprecedented times, there is nobody better to step in and make sure Wisconsin's prized universities continue to thrive."
Thompson was born in Elroy, Wis., and earned his bachelor's and law degrees from UW-Madison. He was elected governor in 1986 and served four terms, the only governor to do so in state history. He stepped down during his fourth term to become U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush.
He is currently a senior fellow with the Bipartisan Policy Center and chairman and chief executive officer of Thompson Holdings. He serves on the board of directors of Centene Corporation; United Therapeutics Corporation; Physicians Realty Trust; and TherapeuticsMD, Inc.
At Thompson's request, he will be paid $489,334, the minimum annual salary under board policy.
This story will be updated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!