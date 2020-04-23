Forced off campus because of COVID-19, UW-Madison students recreate college life online

Freshman international student Anupras Mohapatra said his biggest distraction from reality has come through The Daily Cardinal, one of the university's student newspapers, where he serves as an opinion editor. Despite ending print production earlier this semester, students are still publishing stories online. The work helps Mohapatra escape the loneliness of being one of just a few hundred students left on a campus that normally has 45,000.

"The campus is quite hollowed out of people," he said. "The heartbeat is essentially the students and faculty. Without people, even being on campus is not really like being on campus."

'Just not the same'

Missing out on cherished college traditions may seem small against the broader backdrop of the public health crisis and economic meltdown associated with COVID-19.

But research shows that the more connected students feel to their campus, the more engaged they are in their studies and the more likely they are to come back the following year, according to UW-Madison vice chancellor for student affairs Lori Reesor.

UW-Madison has historically had a high retention rate. More than 95% of freshman in the fall of 2018 came back in 2019.