Forced off campus because of COVID-19, UW-Madison students re-create college life online

A group of 30 UW-Madison students have constructed about 10 buildings so far, but the goal is to eventually design all 936 acres of campus. Phase 2, which includes Camp Randall Stadium, Witte Residence Hall and the Kohl Center, is already underway.

Once the virtual campus is complete, Wenzel said he will open it to the public — that is, any Minecraft player — but right now, access is restricted to project builders.

“It’s kind of like an unofficial student organization,” he said. “We assign buildings, students build them, we inspect them and then add them to the server.”

Builders rely on Google Earth to measure the size of buildings and scale it to Minecraft, where each block represents one meter. Wenzel’s already looking ahead to some potentially problematic builds. Chadbourne Hall’s curved exterior could be tricky, he said.

Wenzel, a business school student who is now living at home with his parents in New Berlin, suspects interest in the project partially stems from students’ boredom. But he also said students are seeking a connection to the place abruptly ripped away from them.

“We want to create a place where people can come together and retain a sense of campus community in an online environment,” he said.