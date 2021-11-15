Flooding, pandemic, building closure: Disruptions take a toll on UW chemistry department

It's unclear who, if anyone, is at fault for the infrastructure failure. McGlone, the UW-Madison spokesperson, said the university didn't have any additional detail to share. The financial cost of the shutdown is being tracked but she said an estimate was not yet available.

Roy's research group relocated into a space that is a fifth the size of their lab, and half of which is shared with another research group. He estimates he completed less than half the work he would have done in his normal lab space.

Sixth-year graduate student Marie Fiori flew to Stanford University last week to test her samples with specialized equipment, which would have happened regardless of the shutdown. But the building closure prevented her from running preliminary tests.

"I should know pretty much everything about these samples before I fly over and I don’t feel quite confident that I do," she said in an interview from the airport.

Some research groups had equipment in the building that could not be relocated. For those individuals, research completely halted. Roy said he knew at least one student who temporarily relocated to another state to have access to a collaborating university's facilities.