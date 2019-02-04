Broken water pipes and other flooding-related problems have damaged 28 UW-Madison buildings since Friday, according to university officials.
The most affected buildings, Vilas Hall and the Chemistry Building, suffered severe damage over the weekend, closing both buildings and forcing 180 course sections to be relocated Monday and Tuesday. The university expects additional relocations later this week, UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said Monday.
Students and staff will be notified of the relocations at least 24 hours in advance by email from the registrar's office, she said.
"This is reasonably unprecedented," UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at a Faculty Senate meeting about the flooding and staff working throughout the weekend to address it. "I know this has had an impact on students, staff, faculty and research in those buildings and we’re still in the midst of assessing and doing as much cleanup as rapidly as we can."
On Friday, a water main break at the Chemistry Building, 1101 University Ave., damaged parts of the first floor, basement, sub-basement and elevators. And a pipe burst over the weekend inside a Vilas Hall stairwell, sending water throughout several floors of the communications building at 821 University Ave.
University officials are working to produce a list of the 30 incidents that have affected 28 buildings. The extent of the damage at each of those locations, other than at Vilas and in the chemistry building, did not prompt class relocations. A cost estimate of the damage is still being tallied Monday. A timeline of when classes could resume in those buildings was also not available, McGlone said.
"We believe we are through the worst of it now," she told reporters outside Vilas Hall. No new incidents were reported Monday morning.
Faculty and staff were let into offices to collect belongings Monday, but the university restricted media from documenting the damage, citing safety concerns.
Officials said the sub-zero temperatures last week followed by a rapid thawing in the past few days likely weakened building pipes and led to the flooding.
"We're really focused on getting wet stuff out of the building, drying and assessing," McGlone said of the current clean-up efforts.
Several trucks with large vacuum hoses could be seen stationed outside Vilas Monday afternoon.
David Darling, UW-Madison's associate vice chancellor of facilities planning and management, will speak about campus infrastructure at the UW System Board of Regents meeting later this week in Madison, McGlone said.
"Any time anyone experiences something like this, whether it's your home, your office, your workplace, it's really tough," she said. "You have personal belongings in there that may mean a lot to you … We definitely understand there's a personal impact and also just the disruption to your daily work routine. We're working to provide them as much support as we can."