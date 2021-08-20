Fire safety concerns delay opening of UW chemistry building

After three years and $133 million in improvements, the opening of the revamped UW-Madison chemistry building has been delayed.
Fire safety tests performed over the summer found the elevator shafts in the newly constructed nine-story addition along University Avenue did not pass pressurization tests, the university said in a statement Friday afternoon. A construction update posted July 12 said elevator shaft pressurization reduces the spread of smoke during a fire, making improper pressure a "life-safety issue."
With students returning to lecture halls and labs Sept. 8, the Chemistry Department is now relocating all classes that were to be located within the new section. UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone said instructors and students will receive information about room changes closer to the start of the semester.
“Because of the extensive planning and high anticipation of educating students in a new state-of-the-art facility, to wait is deflating,” Department Chair Clark Landis said in a message to the department Friday. “But we have learned over the past 18 months that, through cooperation, flexibility, and dedication to our mission, we can surmount these challenges.”
The addition is part of the first phase of the renovation. The second phase is slated to finish by early 2022, according to the Chemistry Department.
Photos: UW-Madison's new chemistry building
A 10-story tower taking shape on University Avenue as part of a $133 million overhaul of UW-Madison’s chemistry complex includes elements designed to reduce the energy needed to heat, cool and light the building that go beyond current state building code requirements.
Heat exchangers: Exhaust air from labs passes over over coils containing a glycol-water mixture that captures energy before the air leaves the building, transferring it to the fresh air supply, reducing the energy required to heat and cool the building.
Windows: An opaque ceramic frit, or screen, is baked into the insulated, floor-to-ceiling windows, creating an integrated shading device that allows maximum natural light while reducing glare and heat gain.