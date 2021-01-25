Fewer Wisconsin high school seniors seek financial aid, raising concerns about college plans

Need help?

Because of COVID-19, College Goal Wisconsin added three more online sessions this winter and spring to help students and families complete the FAFSA. Financial aid experts will be available to answer questions:

Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

March 4 at 11:30 a.m.

April 15 at 6 p.m.

Registration details are available at collegegoalwi.org/locations.