Feds close 1 of 4 cases into UW-Madison’s handling of sexual assault

Federal authorities recently closed one of several investigations it has into UW-Madison's handling of sexual assaults and also opened gender discrimination cases at two other University of Wisconsin campuses last year.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights dismissed a UW-Madison case in November because of the agency’s inability to contact the person who filed the complaint to get information relevant to the investigation, according to a department spokesperson.

Federal and university officials declined this week to provide details on the closed case, which was launched in May 2016.

A federal student privacy law prevents the university from sharing specifics, UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said. She noted the university uses timely and fair policies and practices to investigate allegations of sexual assault.