A federal judge has thrown out a Title IX discrimination lawsuit stemming from repeated sexual harassment by a former University of Wisconsin System chancellor's husband.

In a decision filed March 27, U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Stadtmueller dismissed the lawsuit after determining that the plaintiff and her counsel withheld or deleted information such as medical records and text messages.

Former UW-Whitewater student and Whitewater City Council member Stephanie Goettl-Vander Pas sued the System in October 2021 over alleged Title IX violations, alleging university employees violated federal discrimination laws by failing to protect her and others from sexual harassment and assault from then-Chancellor Beverly Kopper's husband, Alan "Pete" Hill.

The question of whether System employees did violate Title IX laws won't be answered, though, as Stadtmueller dismissed the lawsuit and prohibited it from being refiled. Goettl-Vander Pas's attorney, Lisle Blackborn, petitioned for the decision to be reconsidered.

Stadtmueller wrote in his dismissal that he thought Blackborn had been deceptive to System lawyers seeking evidence by failing to preserve documents or using nuance as justification for withholding documents. Blackborn was ordered to pay for the System's litigation costs.

“The Court is sympathetic to the gross discrepancy between culpability — Vander Pas’s counsel is indeed to blame for the majority of these violations — but Vander Pas’s and her counsel’s evasion together has caused the Board and the Court to expend extensive time, energy, and resources,” the judge wrote. “Our judicial system is built on candor and, most importantly, on justice. There is no room for obfuscation.”

The System declined to comment on the lawsuit, spokesperson Mark Pitsch said.

No reports filed

Goettl-Vander Pas's lawsuit stems from sexual harassment and assault that Hill allegedly directed at her in October 2015, shortly after Kopper became chancellor. Goettl-Vander Pas, who knew Hill from her work as a city elected official, said in her lawsuit that he had slid his hand under her skirt while at an off-campus coffee shop.

That incident caused Goettl-Vander Pas both physical and emotional injuries, her complaint said.

Goettl-Vander Pas's complaint includes stories from 10 other anonymous women who were subjected to unwelcomed kisses and hugs, groping and inappropriate comments from Hill. The lawsuit outlines multiple situations where System employees observed or were told about Hill's behavior, but no reports were filed.

Goettl-Vander Pas first came forward with Hill's actions in September 2018, suggesting in a Facebook post that Kopper was partly responsible because she must have known and understood her husband's character.

A System investigation in 2019 confirmed Hill had sexually harassed at least seven female UW-Whitewater students or employees, which Hill has denied. System officials had banned Hill from campus and revoked his ceremonial title in June 2018, six months before Kopper announced her resignation.

Incomplete evidence

System lawyers sought medical records and private journals, social media correspondence, text messages and job applications from Goettl-Vander Pas as part of the discovery aspect of the proceedings. But what Blackborn produced as evidence was incomplete, even after numerous conferences, Stadtmueller wrote.

Where Blackborn especially failed in counseling her client, Stadtmueller wrote, was in advising Goettl-Vander Pas to turn off her work phone's 30-day message deletion feature from the time she retained an attorney.

Goettl-Vander Pas also deleted Facebook comments related to her allegations in late 2018, something Blackborn argued was prior to when Goettl-Vander Pas was expected to retain information. Stadtmueller disagreed, concluding she was liable to keep documents as early as August 2018 when she first indicated interest in filing a complaint.

Other records, including Goettl-Vander Pas's medical records and journaling, were either incomplete or were withheld through a claim of nuance, the judge said. During the deposition, Goettl-Vander Pas tried to differentiate between her styles of journaling, some that referenced the lawsuit and others about a chronic health condition.

As a result, Stadtmueller determined, Goettl-Vander Pas committed perjury by stating her journaling started in 2017 when evidence suggested it started years prior. Had System lawyers taken the testimony as fact, Stadtmueller said they would have lost relevant evidence.

Stadtmueller faulted Blackborn for letting Goettl-Vander Pas self-collect evidence, as clients may fail to disclose all information or omit documents given to their counsel.

“Failure to reasonably investigate discovery responses destroys all semblance of candor and eviscerates any faith in Vander Pas’s counsel as an officer of the Court,” Stadtmueller wrote. “It also prejudices the defense, who, with each supplement or change to prior responses — which may be minimal in pieces, but all together is impactful — are forced to scramble to amend their theory of the case.”