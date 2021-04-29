Fall weekend slated to celebrate UW-Madison Class of 2020 graduates

UW-Madison's Class of 2020 can celebrate their achievements at Camp Randall Stadium this fall after COVID-19 deprived them of a traditional, in-person commencement ceremony.

The university's 2020 graduates already received their degrees in online ceremonies last spring and winter but Chancellor Rebecca Blank promised the class a more lively celebration when it would be safe to do so.

UW-Madison on Thursday announced plans to welcome spring, summer and winter 2020 graduates to Madison the weekend of Sept. 17.

“I am beyond excited for this tailor-made celebration of the class of 2020,” senior class president Lauren Sorensen said in a statement. “It isn’t the type of gathering any of us imagined when we started our time on campus as Badgers, but I have complete faith that it will capture the unique camaraderie and pride we all feel as alums of the pandemic."

The slate of weekend activities is still being formalized but will include a Saturday celebration at the football stadium with guest speakers, a special event on the Terrace and an exclusive concert.

UW-Madison officials are planning for family and friends to be able to attend weekend events, though COVID-19 guidelines will need to be followed.