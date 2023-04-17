University of Wisconsin System chancellors are being told to audit the viability of their branch campuses, as headcounts at most of the System's two-year schools continue to rapidly decline.

System President Jay Rothman said "everything" is on the table, from adding bachelor's degree or continuing education programs to consolidating campuses.

The directive comes as UW-Platteville at Richland, which has seen the steepest enrollment declines of all branch campuses, is about to end its degree-fulfilling classes, and Washington County considers a community college pilot program with the Wisconsin Technical College System. The audits are a part of a wider strategic plan Rothman initiated shortly after he joined the System in June, he said.

Rothman said Monday he had asked the seven System chancellors with branch campuses to determine what the financial and operating challenges are at each campus and what can be done to stabilize them.

He stressed there is not a one-size-fits-all solution that applies to each branch. UW-Green Bay, for example, champions a "one university, four campuses" model in which each of the branch sites is considered equivalent to the main campus.

After discussing with chancellors what has and hasn't been working, Rothman said, audits were the logical next step.

"That's my ask to them, to see what we can do to ensure the long-term viability of those institutions," Rothman said. "Certainly the enrollment has declined, and we just have to be responsible stewards of taxpayer's money as we look at that."

As part of the audits, chancellors will be asked to establish goals, an action outline, expected results and a timeline to attain them.

All branch campuses have experienced steep declines from their peak enrollments, although some are experiencing a rebound. Enrollment declines at the System’s two-year campuses prompted the Board of Regents to merge all of its two-year campuses with the System’s four-year universities at the start of the 2018 school year.

A previous consolidation in 2015 further consolidated the branch campuses, then called UW Colleges, into regional groups that shared administrative, marketing and recruiting staff. That consolidation eliminated 83 administrative jobs between the 13 two-year colleges and was prompted by a $250 million cut to the System's budget in 2015.

Some of the branch campuses seem to be bucking their declining enrollment trends. The Manitowoc campus started seeing enrollment growth in 2020 after a decade of declines; campuses at Sheboygan and Marinette saw their enrollment tick up slightly in recent years after experiencing similar fall-offs.

UW-Green Bay, which oversees those three branches, credits adding localized bachelor's degree programs for each county and dual enrollment programs that allow high school students to earn associate degrees. Others have similar plans, with UW-Platteville adding hospitality and business management degrees at the Baraboo-Sauk County branch campus, which sits just south of the economic engine that is the Wisconsin Dells, and UW-Stevens Point offering a master's in business administration at its Wausau branch.

Rothman said he wants to see a holistic approach in the audits, with a focus on improving the educational experience while using "scarce resources" effectively and meeting community needs.

"Our goal is to find a path forward to viability," Rothman said. "As patterns change, we want our branch campuses and our universities to continue to evolve ... (let's) put all of the options on the table and let's figure out the best pathway forward."