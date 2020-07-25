Facing scrutiny, Edgewood College board reinstates 6 laid-off professors

Sierlecki and Ouyang appealed, arguing that the college did not follow proper procedure for laying off tenured professors, as outlined in the faculty handbook, because no declaration of financial exigency was made. The term refers to a declaration of a financial crisis so great it threatens the institution as a whole.

An internal faculty committee determined last month that the college should reinstate the professors. The American Association of University Professors, a national organization representing faculty members, sent a letter to the college warning about the erosion of academic norms.

The board said in a statement that it did not agree with the AAUP’s assessment of tenure and academic freedom being at risk at Edgewood College nor did it agree to the group’s “overly narrow” definition of financial exigency.

Board of Trustees vice chairwoman Lucy Keane said in an interview that instead of reviewing individual appeals, the board decided to provide the college’s new president, Andrew Manion, who started June 1, the opportunity to work with professors on revising the faculty handbook.