Facing 'financial disaster' from COVID-19, UW System pushes for borrowing ability

“This is a financial tool available to every one of our peer schools, every other system, every other flagship university in 49 other states,” Blank told the board. “When you have a short-term cash-flow emergency of the sort that we have had, what do you do when you’re a $3.4 billion organization that’s UW-Madison, much less a more than $6 billion organization for the System? You spread the current cash-flow problem against future good years with borrowing.”

Interim System President Tommy Thompson said that in his conversations at the Capitol he’s come across people who are “adamantly opposed” to giving the System borrowing authority while others are “willing to make a deal.”

Evers isn’t “totally sold yet” on bonding, Thompson said, and he doesn’t know if the governor would include it in his budget proposal. But Thompson also said he was “fairly certain” Evers would sign for the measure if the System could get it into the budget that comes across the governor’s desk for approval.

Spokespeople for Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not respond to questions of whether they supported giving the System borrowing authority.