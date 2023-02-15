Facing a projected $1 million budget shortfall for the 2023-24 school year, Madison Area Technical College is telling some of its academic departments to slash expenses, some by about 20%.
"The combined impacts of enrollment declines, the end of COVID relief funds, inflation and the increased needs of our students have created a challenging budget year," President Jack Daniels wrote in an email to employees Feb. 1. "As I have said in the past, the college has no intent to use lay-offs to balance the budget."
MATC, also known as Madison College, is asking for further reductions after administrators have already turned a projected deficit into a fraction of what it first was, according to a Feb. 15 email sent to staff by one of the school's deans.
At the start of the budgeting process, MATC's anticipated shortfall neared $14 million and was reduced to $3 million as administrators cut costs, Daniels said in the email to employees. After the college opted not to fill 50 open positions and reduced part-time faculty and class sections, the proposed shortfall now stands at $1 million.
Each department will be impacted differently, Provost Turina Bakken said. The School of Academic Advancement — which specializes in helping people who are getting back into furthering their education — has been asked to cut 20% of its budget. It will consider additional reductions to part-time instructor hours and increasing full-time faculty workload to meet the mandate, according to an email from Dean Leslie Petty to staff.
"We allocate our resources so that each School can do what they need to do to serve students and their related workforce areas," Bakken said. "We use an iterative, data-based process to balance funding top priorities, meet the need for high demand workforce programs and transfer opportunities for students, while balancing our budget."
Class section offerings and the need for part-time faculty correlate with student enrollment, Bakken added.
MATC has eliminated 30 other positions through attrition and has asked departments to share some positions, a Feb. 9 email from Bakken to staff said.
Personnel-related costs make up nearly 90% of MATC's general fund budget, about 10% higher than what the Wisconsin Technical College System recommends, Daniels said. Wages and fringe benefits alone comprise 55% of MATC's expenses for the 2022 fiscal year, for a total of $132.7 million, an annual audit shows.
Other budget trims already made include reducing student employment and staff travel. Programs such as the Chef Series, a program that brings professional chefs to campus for public demonstrations, will either be pared down or eliminated, Bakken said.
"In my time here, I’ve never experienced a budget cycle of this magnitude," Bakken wrote in the email to staff. "This work was also made more difficult by the still unknowns in the next state biennial budget, and the realization of the lingering exhaustion and stress on our faculty teaching and serving today’s students in a post-pandemic environment."
Administrators also cite declining enrollment as a driving factor behind the proposed budget shortfall. Enrollment has fallen over the last five years but has stabilized to last year's numbers, said Tim Casper, executive vice president of student affairs and institutional effectiveness.
Across the technical colleges, enrollment of full-time students has decreased over the last decade, with slight gains made for the 2021-22 school year. In 2012, full-time enrollment was 77,679 students; in fall 2021, that had dropped to 58,595.
Fall 2020 systemwide enrollment declines following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic were significant, as full-time enrollment dropped by 9.4%, more than twice the next highest percentage.
All enrollment, which includes part-time students, dropped by 13.2% and rebounded the following year by 10.3%.
"Prior to the pandemic, a strong economy and flat growth in the young adult population were contributing factors to declines," Casper said. "Our experience with enrollments was not dissimilar to other community colleges at that time."
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
