Exits of UW System president and UW-Madison chancellor create opportunity, uncertainty

The top two jobs in the University of Wisconsin System are turning over within months of each other next year, a major leadership shakeup that comes on the heels of new chancellors installed during the pandemic at nearly half of the regional campuses and amid a variety of other challenges.

The departures of interim System President Tommy Thompson and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank in 2022, along with new leaders at five of the 12 other campuses, create opportunities but also some sense of uncertainty, experts say. The timing related to the two leaders' exits will require close coordination.

"I think it complicates the choreography a little bit," said Katharine Lyall, who served as System president from 1992 to 2004. "Any good candidate for the Madison chancellorship is going to want to know who they’re working for. It just adds another dimension to the search for the System president to find someone who can attract good candidates for the Madison position."

Longtime political analyst and retired UW-La Crosse professor Joe Heim worries about how potential candidates may view the positions, given the System's recent history that has included budget battles, political challenges and changes to tenure that attracted national attention. He described the last eight to 10 years as "the most challenging stretch" in System history.