Emails reveal new insight into failed UW System president search

Johnsen emailed Petersen on the morning of June 11 that he had a good conversation with Walsh, emails show. Petersen responded with an apology, "Sorry this is such a production." Johnsen told Petersen, "You are directing it well," to which Petersen replied with a thanks.

Search in shambles

Hours after Petersen and Johnsen's email exchange, the months-long search fell apart.

June 11 marked the end of a two-day comment period to collect feedback on Johnsen. About 870 comments were submitted to the System by students, employees and others within the UW community, the majority of which expressed opposition to Johnsen or the search process itself.

Johnsen pulled his name from consideration in a phone call to Grebe that evening.

"He made the decision to withdraw from the search, believing that the criticism that had been pointed in his direction — much of which was unfair and misdirected, in my opinion — made it difficult for him to lead the UW the way he had hoped to," Grebe told the search committee in a June 12 email. "He remained professional and courteous throughout the discussion. He is a fundamentally decent man."