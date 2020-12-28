Edgewood College's newest sports program: Competitive video gaming

Nearly 140 Stout students applied in the spring, according to a university announcement. Fifty were invited to try out and 27, including 15 nationally ranked players, were selected for this school year's varsity and junior varsity teams. The teams began competing this fall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Arena

Puesan credits his hire to student enthusiasm for gaming. An esports club formed on campus a few years ago, he said, and the group started researching how to establish an official program.

Edgewood has about 20 students currently involved in the noncompetitive gaming club, though Puesan said that number is likely an undercount. With COVID-19 restrictions and fewer students on campus, some may be unaware of the new program.

In Stevie Hall, one of the college's dorms, an entire residential floor is reserved for students interested in gaming who want to live among others with the same interest.

The floor also contains the Arena, where teammates will train in a room decked out with high-end computers and leather gamer chairs with red piping. Framed portraits of superheroes such as Thor, Captain America and Spider-Man line one wall.