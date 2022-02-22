 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edgewood College to continue requiring masks in classrooms through April 1

Edgewood College
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Edgewood College is taking a two-pronged approach in phasing out its mask mandate, officials announced Tuesday.

Masks will remain required in classrooms and labs until at least April 1. In other indoor public spaces on campus, masks will be encouraged but not required beginning March 1. 

Individual offices, at the discretion of supervisors, may continue to require masks through April 1.

Edgewood College reported four active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

UW-Madison plans to lift its mask mandate March 12. Madison Area Technical College is keeping its mandate in place through March 13 and in discussions about whether to lift or extend it.

