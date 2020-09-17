Edgewood College reports 'spike' in COVID-19 cases, pauses athletics

Students isolating or quarantining off-campus still receive a phone call every other day from Harbach or another staff member, she said. If they live off-campus and need to isolate or quarantine but don't have the ability to do so, the college provides them a space on campus at no cost.

The college has 58 quarantine and isolation spaces available, she said. In addition, some students living in the dorms have the ability to isolate or quarantine in their current space because of their room configuration.

The college currently has 463 students living in dorms that can accommodate 643 students.

The college shifted to take-out operations at its main dining facility, Phil’s, after officials saw students struggling to sit six feet apart while sharing a meal. All athletic teams are on pause from team activities for two weeks.

Both students and instructors still have the choice to take or teach their classes in person or online.

"We're working nights and weekends to make sure students know they can reach us," Harbach said. "So far, the vast majority are on board with us (and the public health rules) but a small group can have a large impact."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.