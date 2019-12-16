Edgewood College offers enough buyouts to avoid laying off faculty members

A "limited" number of Edgewood College professors took buyouts this semester, but it was enough for the small Catholic school to avoid laying off tenured and tenure-track faculty members.

Lucy Keane, chairwoman of the college's Board of Trustees, called the avoidance of layoffs "almost a Christmas miracle," adding that officials initially anticipated significant layoffs to its 450-member employee base.

Fewer students enrolled this fall than officials projected, leading to a multi-million dollar deficit. The college is reducing the size of its workforce to align with the smaller-sized student body the college projects for future years. Officials aim to raise the student-faculty ratio from 10:1 to 15:1 by the fall of 2021.

Edgewood College is also looking to eliminate some low-demand academic programs and restructure its academic offerings. One proposal would consolidate the number of schools on campus from five to two.

Dean Pribbenow, the college's vice president for academic affairs since 2012, announced Friday his plan to resign in early January, according to multiple faculty members. He did not return an email Monday seeking comment on his decision and college spokesman Ed Taylor declined to comment.