Edgewood College denies online teaching request for professor on autism spectrum

Edgewood College denied an online teaching request from a professor on the autism spectrum who struggles with wearing a mask, saying that granting such an accommodation would be an "undue burden" on the school.
The small Catholic college offered tenured English professor Susan Rustick, 68, an alternative — teach without a mask behind a Plexiglass barrier — but Rustick's doctor disapproved of the idea, citing safety concerns.
And so, on the day before classes began last month, emails show the college relieved Rustick of her teaching assignments and halted her pay the next day. The professor, who finished her 30th year at the college this spring, called Edgewood's handling of her case "deeply painful."
Edgewood's insistence that Rustick hasn't been terminated but rather her appointment letter "null and void" has muddied matters for the professor. She has spent the past several weeks scrambling to figure out if she still has health insurance, if she can apply for unemployment benefits and if she may appeal the decision, which tenured professors have the right to do when fired.
"It’s a strange situation and they’re trying to give me no option of appealing my situation," she said. "They say it's not a termination. But it is. I’m being dismissed."
Edgewood College spokesperson Ed Taylor declined to comment on Rustick's case, citing the need to protect employees' privacy. He noted some other faculty members were granted accommodations considered "acceptable" to both the professors and the college.
"The health and safety of the students, faculty, and staff of Edgewood College remain our top priority," Taylor said in an email, adding that Edgewood College President Andrew Manion informed faculty of plans to hold fall classes in-person back in March.
Teaching face-to-face this fall was also what Rustick wanted.
As the semester neared, however, worry set in. The more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spurred a surge in COVID-19 cases, dashing the country's collective hope that the end of the pandemic was in sight.
Edgewood College reinstated its indoor mask mandate, a step Rustick called "a step in the right direction" in an Aug. 6 email to Manion and other college officials.
For Rustick personally, however, wearing a mask for more than half an hour is unbearable. She was diagnosed in 2017 with autism spectrum disorder, which causes sensory sensitivities that can make facial coverings feel claustrophobic and trigger hyperventilation.
Since the pandemic hit and masks became a mandatory part of daily life, Rustick tries to keep her grocery store runs short. Even so, sometimes she races out to rip off her mask.
"I feel like I am suffocating," she said. "It's not uncomfortable; it's intolerable."
Alternative offered
Rustick was initially optimistic that Edgewood would help her find a workaround. She gathered documentation from her doctors who explained that she was unable to adhere to mask guidelines.
An employee floated the possibility of Rustick leading the class remotely with the aid of a teaching assistant in the room. The idea was struck down.
"The TA option places undue financial burden on the College and is not a viable option," Arhelia Dalla Costa Behm, the director of human resources, wrote in one email to Rustick.
In another, Behm explained that the college promised students they would have in-person faculty teaching courses.
Edgewood offered to waive the mask requirement for Rustick and set up an 8x8 foot Plexiglass barrier for the professor to lecture behind in a classroom with masked students and physical distancing.
But Rustick said her teaching style doesn't keep her stationed to one spot. She groups students together and moves among them to facilitate discussion.
What's more, Rustick had read news stories citing experts who say plastic barriers don't prevent the spread of COVID-19 and can even create a false sense of security. She passed along a few of those links but they did not sway her employer.
"You rejected this alternative accommodation," Angela Salas, the college's vice president for academic affairs, wrote on Aug. 17, the day before classes began. "Because you and we have not been able to identify any other options, Edgewood will excuse you from all obligations under your appointment letter and considers it to be null and void."
With that seven-sentence letter from Salas, out went Rustick's plans to teach Film Studies, Environmental Literature and a writing class this fall. Her writing course theme for the past several years: "People over Profits."
'Window dressing'?
On the Edge News, the college’s student newspaper, first reported on Rustick's case earlier this month.
Ohio State University law professor Ruth Colker, an expert on disability law, said the key question in this case is whether Edgewood's alternative accommodation is effective. In Colker's opinion, based on the lack of science showing Plexiglass barriers work in stopping the spread, she said she didn't think it was.
"It's just window dressing," she said, noting that the accommodation would put both the professor and her students at risk.
Rustick isn't alone in feeling shaken by the handling of her online teaching request.
A dozen UW-Madison instructors with with a disability, medical condition or immunocompromised family member who asked to teach online this fall either had their requests denied or said they were told their requests would be denied, according to a university faculty advocacy group.
UW-Madison denies there being any blanket rejection policy, saying each case is assessed based on individual circumstances. University leaders plan to review the requests — at least half of which were granted or offered an alternative accommodation — in a post-action report because multiple faculty groups have raised concerns.
A September without school
This isn't the first time Edgewood College dismissed Rustick. Last summer, she was among half a dozen professors laid off to “ensure the long-term financial viability” of the college in a move some on campus saw as violating professors' contracts.
Edgewood didn't declare "financial exigency" — a severe financial crisis that threatens a school's existence. The declaration is among a handful of reasons the college can terminate tenured professors, according to the faculty handbook.
The American Association of University Professors, a national organization representing faculty members, pushed Edgewood to re-hire the professors, warning that that the sacred principles of academic freedom and tenure may not be secure.
The college relented, reinstating Rustick and the others.
A little more than a year later, Rustick is once again fighting to be reinstated as a faculty member.
A faculty committee will decide in the next week or two whether she was, in fact, terminated. If they find in Rustick's favor, it may pave the way for the professor to appeal the college's decision. Her fate ultimately rests with the college's Board of Trustees.
The AAUP warned in a Thursday letter that dismissing a professor without due process violated national norms and standards. The group urged Edgewood to reverse its decision.
In the meantime, instead of spending her September in classes with students, Rustick is tending to her garden and taking longer walks with her dogs.
"The longer it gets from the start of the semester, the stranger it gets," she said. "Like the ship has sailed and I was supposed to be on it."
Know Your Madisonian 2021: Profiles from the Wisconsin State Journal's weekly series
They're your neighbors, co-workers or friends you may not have met yet. And they all have a story to tell.
Lessner started out in the laundromat business when he was about 10 years old helping his dad.
The Madison Police Department's new public information officer Tyler Grigg wants to be timely, open and maybe even a little creative in his new position.
Rowan Childs, 44, wanted to fill her home with books for her own children to enjoy but knew not all children are able to have the same experience.
“I did find my passion," says Sally Zirbel-Donisch, "... it was working with not only students and families but staff and partners in the community."
In 1992, Kathy Kuntz enrolled in UW-Madison, expecting to earn a PhD in history, but it was a temp job as a receptionist at a nonprofit that led her into what would become a career in energy.
Michael Graf has written five screenplays: "Winter of Frozen Dreams," "The Last Indian War," "Throwing Hammers," "Venice of America" and "Picket Charlie," a just-finished environmental action picture tackling climate change.
A poll worker and volunteer interviewer for the Fire Department, Pranee Sheskey says she enjoys being part of making democracy work.
John Adams and Michael Moody founded the nonprofit Catalyst for Change in January 2020 to eliminate human suffering one life at a time by placing human dignity and development at the forefront of poverty, addiction and homelessness.
Harambee Village Doulas is trying to improve infant mortality, maternal health.
For more than two decades, the Droids Attack front man has refurbished games at his business Aftershock Retrogames. Now, he's looking to open an arcade bar.
Tiffany Olson owns 120 plants, a Willy Street greenhouse store and a loving Havanese named Mia.
Know Your Madisonian: Madison Audubon director is in the serious 'joy business' of connecting birds and people
Matt Reetz has spent years studying birds, doing postdoctoral research around the United States, Australia, the Caribbean and southern Chile.
Tony Gomez-Phillips' prairie-inspired planting connects Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture with a garden style that embodies his views of nature and how it interacts with humans.
Since 1962, the McCann family name led efforts to make sure Hilldale shopping center is clean and safe. Now Tom McCann has retired to fish, hunt turkeys and catch Dungeness crabs.
Out Health, run by Dr. Kathy Oriel, is in a former dentist's office on University Avenue.
Ken Fager turned pandemic boredom into a popular public art campaign of 3D-printed miniature state Capitols placed throughout Downtown.
Teresa Holmes became Madison Rotary Club president in July.