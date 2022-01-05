Edgewood College delays start of in-person classes due to COVID-19

Edgewood College is delaying the start of most spring semester classes by about a week due to the Omicron variant driving a record-setting surge of COVID-19 cases across the country.
The college's academic calendar originally called for in-person undergraduate classes to begin Jan. 18. President Andrew Manion on Wednesday said he is pushing that start date back four school days to Jan. 24.
“This change represents an effort to balance our commitment to our face-to-face undergraduate experience with our commitment to the safety of all of our community,” Manion said in a statement. “While this adjustment creates more work for some of us, I am very grateful for all the efforts being made to serve our students.”
Students' return to dorms will also be delayed unless they request permission based on individual circumstances, college spokesperson Ed Taylor said.
The calendar adjustment does not affect graduate courses, online classes or accelerated courses. Nor does it affect the rest of the semester's schedule. Lost class time will be made up class-by-class during the semester.
Edgewood College reported 50 COVID-19 cases among students and employees in the fall semester.
UW-Madison's semester starts Jan. 25. No changes to the calendar have been announced.
Madison Area Technical College classes are scheduled to start Jan. 18, a plan that remains in place, spokesperson Bill Bessette said Wednesday.
About 70% of spring semester classes have an in-person component or are fully in-person while 30% of classes will be offered remotely, according to Provost Turina Bakken.
This story may be updated.