Easy on the salt, water quality experts tell UW-Madison

As Hilary Dugan biked around Madison on Sunday, she found two different worlds as she navigated between city- and UW-Madison-maintained bike trails.
An assistant professor of limnology at UW-Madison’s College of Letters and Science, Dugan rode the city’s paths, which were plowed and at times swept. Then she arrived at campus to find pathways coated in road salt.
“At that point it’s almost laughable, you’re using salt for traction,” Dugan said of a bike path near UW Hospital. “There’s places, especially a hospital, where you want people to be able to access it easily. But at that point, it’s just egregious pollution. You can clear a sidewalk with a fraction of that.”
Madison got a lot of snow last night, and @CityofMadison is out plowing, but not salting.— Hilary Dugan (@hildug) January 29, 2023
Yet, @UWMadison is dousing their campus (roads, parking lots, sidewalks) with salt.
Why? a 🧵
Madison isn’t the only city to debate road salt, when to use it and how much. But given salt’s environmental impact — it washes into waterways and alters ecosystems — the importance of limiting road salt is of particular interest here, where people pride themselves on the beauty of Lake Monona, Lake Mendota and the area’s other lakes.
This winter, for the first time, Madison administrators said the city would fine residents for oversalting sidewalks.
And when a snowstorm blew through the area this past week, city officials said they planned to plow the roads and sometimes spread sand for traction, but they would not salt, in part because salt is ineffective at melting ice when the temperatures get too cold.
UW-Madison chose to salt, however. So on Monday, when people like Dugan arrived on campus, they found walkways and roads strewn with salt.
Dugan called out the university on social media for its use of salt.
On social media site Reddit, anonymous users in a Madison-based group debated the merits of using road salt. One user wrote, “I don’t care if they salt or not, I just want them to more regularly run the snow plows.” Another said they couldn’t believe people were using 50 pounds of road salt a year on their properties.
Salt as far as the eye can see next to @UWMadison hospital. https://t.co/olIM2eBuoT pic.twitter.com/W6qHDt7Azm— Robb Stankey (@stankey) January 29, 2023
“It’s just nuts how much water it will take to dilute that much salt, not to mention my poor dogs’ paws when I have to drag them through it on the sidewalk,” they wrote.
Salty sidewalks and more
What we put on the land will find its way into our water, said Paul Dearlove, deputy director of the Clean Lakes Alliance, an organization that seeks to improve water quality in the Yahara River Watershed.
Salt is particularly problematic, he said, as it makes area lakes less inhabitable for vulnerable species and makes our drinking water saltier.
The city first introduced salt treatments to roads in the early 1950s and within 15 years, the salt concentration in Lake Wingra tripled, Dearlove said. Even though a 50% salt use reduction program was put in place across the city in the 1970s, more development and ultimately more roadways that demand more salt have resulted in consistently higher concentrations.
“Especially when you get the snow melt happening, is you get this acute toxicity occurring right at the (storm sewer) outfall,” he said. “That creates these dead zones for aquatic life, because for a lot of aquatic life, except for the most tolerant, they can’t take it. They’ll either die or they have to move elsewhere.”
UW-Madison spokesperson Kelly Tyrrell said the Facilities department uses salt as needed to keep its 13 miles of roads and 60 miles of sidewalks safe for use. Staff minimize salt usage by closing off redundant sidewalks and stairs on campus, using brine on roads if able and avoiding using salt while it’s actively snowing. Staff is trained to use the minimum amount of salt and opt for removing snow with plows or shovels.
“Exceptions can occur on machines intended to distribute bulk salt. For example, plow trucks upon start-up can unintentionally drop a bit more salt,” Tyrrell said. “(The Facilities department) has long been focused on reducing salt use wherever and whenever possible.”
Saltier waterways
Dearlove isn’t advocating for a ban on using salt, but he said there are ways it should and shouldn’t be used. Putting salt on top of snow, for example, is unnecessary at best and lazy at worst, he said, and using so much that it would crunch under people’s feet is a sign it’s being used too much.
Salt also can be swept up after it has done its job, Dearlove said, so it doesn’t end up in waterways or groundwater as the snow melts.
As aquatic diversity dies off, the overall ecosystem and the food chain become more unstable, Dugan said. Invasive species such as zebra mussels also tend to be more resilient in saltier waters, changing biodiversity for the worse.
Outside of our waterways, salt is a corrosive material. It eats away at concrete, deteriorates the metal on cars and causes sores on the bottoms of exposed pet paws, Dearlove said.
Additional salt in drinking water is a pressing concern for people who need to reduce their sodium intake, and higher concentrations of salt in tap water can damage pipes made of heavy metals, Dugan said. That’s the cause of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, as saltier water leached lead out of the pipes to make the water undrinkable, Dugan said.
Doing more with less
The city of Madison attempts to walk the line between public safety and environmental impact.
It’s city policy that only main roadways in Madison receive salt treatment, Madison Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said. It’s limited to heavily traveled streets, arterial roads, Madison Metro bus routes and streets near schools. Residential streets get snow removal and a sand mixture that has a small percentage of salt in it to provide traction if needed.
And now, property owners will be charged for their excess salt if not removed once a sidewalk is cleared.
There is no perfect solution for clearing the roadways that is safe, cost-effective and environmentally conscious, Johnson said. It often comes down to a delicate balance based on how the weather ahead of a snowfall allows the Streets division to prepare.
“There’s consequences for the salt — pretty serious consequences,” Johnson said. “So, it’s just trying to find that right balance between public safety and what’s right for the environment, and where is that line ... are we willing to trade drinking water to be able to go five miles an hour faster on Regent Street?”
