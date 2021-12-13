East High graduate and UW-Madison student selected for prestigious Marshall Scholarship

UW-Madison student Lydia Nyachieo applied to study abroad in the spring 2021 semester. COVID-19, of course, canceled those plans.
The Madison native will, however, be headed overseas in 2022. She was named on Monday a winner of the prestigious Marshall Scholarship, which is awarded to just a couple dozen American students each year to attend graduate school in the United Kingdom.
Nyachieo, a senior studying international studies and philosophy with certificates in African studies and French, grew up on the city's East Side and joined the university's PEOPLE pre-college pipeline program when she was in middle school. She graduated from East High and enrolled at UW-Madison.
Next fall, she plans to begin a master's degree program in international development at the University of Manchester.
When Nyachieo graduates from UW-Madison in May, she will leave behind a college career that includes tutoring at a campus center, writing and editing for the university's student-run foreign policy magazine and working as a certified nurse aide at a nursing home on Madison's East Side. She's also an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Student Center and Madison Public Philosophy, a group that brings philosophy to the greater Madison community.
Graduate school wasn't really on her radar, Nyachieo said, until she took some classes junior year about global poverty and urban inequality.
"Just learning about those topics, I found them fascinating," she said in an interview. "But I also found it frustrating, these systems in place that prevent people from living decent lives of dignity. As the semester ended, I just wanted to learn more."
Nyachieo doesn't know exactly where she wants to work or what she wants to do after graduate school but she wants to help people and "change systems," such as the unevenly distributed gains of economic growth or the global distribution of labor.
"I know that's very vague and broad and there's so many ways I can do that but hopefully going to grad school I can learn about how to go about that and where," she said.
Nyachieo joins a small group of Badgers selected as Marshall scholars. Five other UW-Madison students have been selected for the award since 2009.
Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer shares her favorite stories of 2021
After a bruising year brimming with horrific headlines, the first story I wrote in 2021 was filled with optimism for the year ahead: UW-Madison received its first COVID-19 vaccines.
The pandemic continued to be a throughline for me (and most every reporter on the planet) this year. I chronicled COVID-19's toll on students' mental health, wrote about the anxiety faculty had in returning to face-to-face classes amid the surging delta variant and reported on the varying vaccination strategies across schools.
One of my favorite stories was following a set of quadruplets through their first semester of college. Each of them attended a different institution yet they all started school from their childhood home.
In another feature story, I wrote about a UW-Madison nursing student overcoming almost insurmountable odds to earn her bachelor's degree this spring.
One of my more simple story ideas was talking to six Madisonians — a nurse, firefighter, professor, pastor, funeral director and public health employee — on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic about how COVID-19 had disrupted their lives. I'm grateful to each of them for sharing their personal stories with readers.
A more complex story involved reviewing thousands of pages of emails and records to reconstruct the first two weeks of September 2020 at UW-Madison, a time when COVID-19 cases exploded and employees scrambled to respond.
More than one hundred of my 170-some stories so far this year touched on COVID-19 in some way or another. Here's hoping for fewer virus-related stories in 2022! And thanks to State Journal subscribers for supporting my work as one of Wisconsin's few higher education reporters.
A third of UW-Madison’s COVID-19 cases for the entire school year came in the four weeks after students started moving into the dorms.
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
The nursing student learned about end-of-life care in lectures. She had to put that knowledge to the test last year.
Engineering professor Akbar Sayeed left behind a "career-long string of victims," according to a recently released report.
COVID-19 complicated the transition for all freshmen last year, but especially for students who started their college careers from home. For one family, those complications were multiplied by four.